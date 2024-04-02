Marvel Legends Wondercon 2024 Pre-Orders Drop Today

Wondercon 2024 wrapped up this past weekend and Hasbro is diving right into the new releases starting with their Marvel Legends lineup. The collection is inspired by character appearances in Iron Man comic books, and includes several Iron Man armor models, She-Hulk, Whiplash, and Count Nefaria. Pre-orders launch today, April 2nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and you'll find all of the details you need below. Product links will be updated after the launch.

Note that Hasbro will be launching additional Wondercon 2024 products throughout the week. Look for the Star Wars lineup to drop on April 3rd, G.I. Joe Classified on April 4th, and Transformers on April 4th. All of these releases will be available at the same 1pm ET time slot on their respective launch days.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 01 – GOLD) / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "When Tony Stark decides that Iron Man needs an outfit upgrade, he faces off against the hypnotic Gargantus wearing golden armor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 01 – GOLD) figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Tales of Suspense comic book. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play, and comes with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 7 comics-inspired accessories including unmasked alternate head, hands, and blast FX!"

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 20) / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "With Stark tech wreaking havoc in the wrong hands, Iron Man dons a new high-tech suit designed to fight the evils of the world. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 20) figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by Iron Man's "Tin Man Armor" in Marvel's The Invincible Iron Man comic book. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play, and comes with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 6 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and blast FX! "

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 09) / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Following a devastating loss to Firepower, Tony Stark pours his skill into designing an experimental new Iron Man suit to defend Stark Industries. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 09) figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by Iron Man's Neo-Classic Armor in Marvel's Iron Man comic book. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play, and comes with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 6 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and attachable Repulsor blast and smoke FX!"

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "With incredible strength and a passion for justice, Jennifer Walters fights evil as both a lawyer and the Gamma-powered Super Hero, She-Hulk. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK figure. This quality 6-inch scale She-Hulk figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's She-Hulk and Iron Man comic books. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play, and comes with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 2 comics-inspired alternate hand accessories!"

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WHIPLASH / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Whiplash puts his skills as a weapons developer to criminal use, taking his cybernetic whips to battle against Iron Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WHIPLASH figure. This quality 6-inch scale Whiplash figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Iron Man comic books. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play, and comes with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 4 comics-inspired accessories including whip and alternate hands!"

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COUNT NEFARIA / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "A wealthy nobleman and leader of an international crime family, Count Nefaria launches attacks aimed to take down Iron Man and the Avengers. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COUNT NEFARIA figure. This quality 6-inch scale Count Nefaria figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Iron Man and Avengers comic books. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play, and comes with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 2 comics-inspired alternate hand accessories!"

