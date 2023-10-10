Invincible Season 2 Reveals First Look at New Characters Voiced by She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany

Marvel's She-Hulk actor, Tatiana Maslany, will put her voice talent to the test in the second season of Invincible. The adult-animated series from creator Robert Kirkman makes its way back to Prime Video on Nov. 3rd, and has begun teasing some of the new characters like Angstrom Levy fans can look forward to. Viewers already got to hear Tatiana Maslany's voice as Queen Lizard in the Atom Eve spinoff, but that's not the only character she's voicing. Maslany will voice two more characters in Invincible Season 2: General Telia and Queen Aquaria

The first looks at Tatiana Maslany's General Telia and Queen Aquaria were revealed at Gizmodo. The image of General Telia shows her sitting across a table from Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). The description of General Telia reads, "A decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression. She keeps her private life private—for now."

As for Queen Aquaria, she is the widow of Aquarus, who was gruesomely killed by Omni-Man in the first episode of Invincible, which shocked fans who hadn't read the comics the series is based on. Queen Aquaria's description reads, "Sole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, AQUARUS, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband's death—through unconventional means."

Invincible actually wins some fights in Season 2, says Robert Kirkman

Invincible (Mark Grayson) spent the majority of Season 1 getting his butt kicked, most notably by his father Omni-Man in the season finale. Invincible Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video in November, and the creator of the original Invincible comics (and executive producer for the TV series) Robert Kirkman actually responded to fans saying Mark took a lot of losses through the first season. Hyping up what's coming

Invincible's way as he takes on more threats in the coming season, Kirkman teased that Mark will actually be winning some fights. He'll still lose some, but he'll "start" winning in Season 2.

"I think that a lot of people who haven't read the comic are probably expecting Season 2 to have another advancement of the core story between Mark and Nolan," Kirkman said while teasing Angstrom Levy's debut in Season 2. "I think that the opportunity is there to show them, no, Invincible is a big story, and it covers a lot of ground, and it's not just Mark and Nolan over, and over, and over again. There's certainly aspects of that. If you're a big Nolan fan, be excited for season two, but there are so many other stories in Mark's world and Angstrom Levy is a big signifier of that."