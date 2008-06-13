She-Hulk Clip Reveals Major Change for Hulk Villain the Abomination

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to head into a whole new direction with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will be debuting on Disney+ next month. The live-action series will be featuring a mix of MCU veterans and newbies, including Tim Roth's return as Emil Blonsky / The Abomination. The marketing for She-Hulk, as well as the character's appearance in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has hinted that Abomination will be in somewhat of a new status quo compared to when we saw him in The Incredible Hulk — and now we have a look at what that will entail. In addition to Blonsky being represented in court by Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a new featurette for the series reveals a scene of She-Hulk and Titania (Jameela Jamil) at "Abomaste", a wellness retreat that appears to be run by him.

"She's amazing," Roth previously said of Maslany's performance in the series. "It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it."

"[Maslany and Ruffalo] together were very funny, and we could improvise, depending on who we were working with on any particular day," Roth continued. "Some of the directors that we worked with were up for improv, and that was funny, the idea of improvising with those characters in that situation. It was unusual, to say the least."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

