She-Hulk: Tim Roth Praises Tatiana Maslany’s “Jaw-Dropping” Performance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting directions over the next few years, with new and returning characters being spotlighted both in the movies and on Disney+. Soon, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk will be joining that list, with Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany set to portray her in a Disney+ television series. While we’ll still have to wait a while to see Maslany’s performance in She-Hulk, a new interview with her co-star already offers some pretty high praise. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Emil Blonsky / Abomination actor Tim Roth called Maslany’s work on the series “jaw-dropping”, and teased the improvisation that went on between himself, Maslany, and Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

“She’s amazing,” Roth explained. “It’s actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she’s funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it.”

“[Maslany and Ruffalo] together were very funny, and we could improvise, depending on who we were working with on any particular day,” Roth continued. “Some of the directors that we worked with were up for improv, and that was funny, the idea of improvising with those characters in that situation. It was unusual, to say the least.”

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

“I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don’t think very much about genre, I think about character,” Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. “And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it’s what I love to work with.”

“And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground,” Coiro continued. “The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we’re definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land.”

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

