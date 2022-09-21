She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Praises Tatiana Maslany and Other Co-Stars

Marvel Studios has been hitting it out of the park with all of their Disney+ streaming service. This year they've released Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and now She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter of the bunch has been doing something that Marvel has never done before— a legal sitcom. She-Hulk is a very fun entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tatiana Maslany leading the fray as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk with fans and critics enjoying the series. One of the more interesting episodes came out last week and it featured the titular character getting sued over the copyright of her name by Titania (Jameela Jamil). Jamil recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.come Jenna Anderson, and she had nothing but praise for Maslany and her other co-stars.

"Well, I mean, because of the nature of CGI, you are doing a lot of this stuff separate. So I had to kind of build a lot of this character by myself, to be completely honest. But when I was able to go head to head with Tatiana, which was very fun because she's an exceptional actor, exceptional talent. And so as someone who has been a fan of her work before, to watch her in IRL was really something yo special. You feel very lucky when you get to watch those talented people up close," Jamil told us. "And I feel that way of all of our cast, like Jon Bass, is so funny. I feel like we haven't yet seen in the series enough of his talent. Josh Segarra, Renée, oh my god, Renée Elise Goldsberry, what a babe, what a talent. She's so charismatic. She eats me up in this episode this week and I love her. Mark Ruffalo, Tim, just everyone in it is so good. And then you have the cherry on top that is Megan Thee Stallion. My cup over runneth, I have nothing left. I retire, you know what? I retire. What more can I get?"

The series is expected to reintroduce us to Daredevil in the next episode and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

