Simu Liu Has Hilarious Response to Fan’s Shang-Chi Cosplay

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the third film set for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four after Black Widow and The Eternals, and it is set to star Simu Liu, the actor best known for playing Jung on the Canadian sitcom, Kim's Convenience. The actor has proven himself to be a hilarious person multiple times on social media, and his latest tweet is no exception. The actor spotted a photo of a Shang-Chi cosplayer attending Los Angeles Comic-Con, and Liu's reply is priceless.

I hope my suit makes my butt looks as good as yours, sir. https://t.co/25n0W46Fck — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 26, 2019

"I hope my suit makes my butt looks as good as yours, sir," Liu wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"Simu being thirsty on main," @itisshak joked.

"I hope so too," @tahiticouIson added.

"Asia's Ass," @BuhardiMarvel wrote with a gif of the owner of America's ass, Chris Evans.

"And just for the people up north, he's Canada's ass," @VglAnti_ replied.

The cosplayer in the photo is Chris Young, an actor, dancer, martial artist, and stuntman. You can follow him on Instagram here.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father's wrongs, becoming Marvel's "Master of Kung Fu" and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984's David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

