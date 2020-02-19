Sinister Six Fan-Made Teaser Poster Has Us Wanting the Spider-Man Team-Up ASAP

Sooner or later, it would seem we’ll eventually get a Sinister Six movie. The stars have slowly started to align via teaser trailer cameos and producer comments hinting at a potential convergence between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters that needs to take place before such a movie can happen. Suffice to say, fans are hyped are the possibilities and have spent adequate time of pumping out all kinds of fan art and teaser posters.

The latest such poster comes from Instagrammers @n.o.v.a.official and @venomhology, a duo whose collaboration resulted in one of the better Sinister Six posters yet. Featuring Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man, the poster features Mysterio, Shocker, Vulture, and Scorpion — four characters we’ve already seen in the MCU. The other two characters are Carnage and Morbius — characters that will be appearing this year in Sony’s Venom 2 and Morbius, respectively.

You can check out the epic poster for yourself below.

On the home media release for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spidey producer Amy Pascal teased a potential baddie team-up, dropping the Sinister Six by name. “These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” she teases. “There may be something that happens with that.”

Elsewhere, Pascal has said she’s just waiting for former Daredevil scribe Drew Goddard to agree to board the flick before giving it the official greenlight. “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Morbius enters theaters July 31st while Venom 2 is set for release October 2nd. Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters July 16, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, TThe Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.