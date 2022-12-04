SNL Prefers "Big Boy" Chris Pratt Over Guardians of the Galaxy in Hilarious New Song

Last night, Nope star Keke Palmer hosted Saturday Night Live and she made history by announcing she was pregnant during the opening monologue. Palmer was also joined by musical guest SZA and some of the ladies of SNL for the music video "Big Boy," which is all about ditching the skinny dudes this cuffing season. The song had a hilarious nod to Marvel star Chris Pratt who famously got ripped when he joined the franchise for Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014. In the music video, SZA is looking at Pratt as Star-Lord when she decides to replace it with an image of him as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, which is the role that helped him rise to fame.

Will Keke Palmer Join the MCU?

Currently, many Marvel fans want to see Palmer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The big fan cast for the actor is Rogue from X-Men. In fact, the star even dressed as the character for Halloween this year. "There's nothing I won't do for you guys!" Palmer said in her post. "In your Marvel Universe, I'll always be Rogue."

Currently, no X-Men have been officially cast in the MCU. Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be returning as Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3 but fans are still waiting on X-Men casting news from Marvel Studios for their inevitable X-Men reboot. Speaking with ComicBook.com recently, Palmer said she's ready to play the beloved character.

"That's confidential, sugar. No, I'm kidding. I don't know," the Nope star said at the time. "I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Be Chris Pratt's Final MCU Film?

As for Pratt, the actor will soon be seen playing Star-Lord again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last movie to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. This could very well mark Pratt's final appearance in the MCU, which ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast recently speculated on in their trailer reaction episode.

You can catch Keke Palmer's SNL episode on Peacock, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.