Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand

Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.

"There's nothing I won't do for you guys!" Palmer said alongside the video. "In your Marvel Universe, I'll always be Rogue."

Is Keke Palmer playing Rogue in Marvel's X-Men reboot?

So far, no proper X-Men have been officially cast. Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be returning as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, during the events of Deadpool 3 but no official team for Marvel Studios' inevitable X-Men reboot has been revealed. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this month, Palmer said she's ready to play the beloved character.

"That's confidential, sugar. No, I'm kidding. I don't know," the Nope star said at the time. "I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

What are Marvel's plans for the X-Men?

Nobody knows! Ms. Marvel filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah previously said they didn't even know Ms. Marvel was being turned into a mutant, suggesting Kevin Feige was the only one with the "mutant master plan."

"[The 'mutation' reveal] was the best-kept secret of the whole show. We didn't even know about it until we suddenly had a script," El Arbi,told TVLine earlier this year. "So, when we had it, we asked, 'What's that about? What's going to happen?' And Kevin Feige would say, 'Just shoot this, put the little music on and that's that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you'll know a little bit more.'"

Added Fallah, "Kevin Feige has the master plan. He's the only one who knows."