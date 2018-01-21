‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Producer Opens Up About Sony Ouster

The hacking scandal that rocked Sony Pictures in 2014 has had lasting effects on the movie studio, including the ouster of former co-chairman Amy Pascal.

The producer of Spider-Man: Homecoming recently opened up about the development while speaking at a panel for the Producers Guild of America. When asked if she loves being a producer, Pascal offered a humorous response.

“I think I should have gotten fired much sooner,” Pascal said to laughs of the crowd.

When the news was first announced in 2015, it was framed as if Pascal was stepping down to focus on producing, even signing a new deal with Sony. But Pascal’s candid comment seems to indicate that she was indeed canned.

She has seen a wide range of success since “stepping down” from her position running Sony, including helping bring Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also produced The Post and Molly’s Game for the studio, two films that are generating some buzz for Academy Award nominations.

However, the scandal itself was damaging to both Sony and Pascal, as she had to deal with accusations of racism based on emails that were made public. She was also criticized for Sony’s massive gender pay gap, though the released information enabled actors like Charlize Theron to negotiate higher rates to get a similar payday as Chris Hemsworth on The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

When asked what she had learned as a producer after her time running Sony, Pascal responded, “I learned that everything you think you learned as a studio executive is complete bulls**t.”

Sony, which had been in financial turmoil for years, has recent had a string of wins with films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Post, so it seems like this role is best suited for Pascal and for the movie studio.

