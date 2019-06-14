Sony Pictures Skipping CinemaCon Despite Packed Slate Including ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Sony Pictures, the studio behind projected hits Spider-Man: Far From Home and the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, will sit out CinemaCon when the annual convention returns to Las Vegas, Deadline has learned.

Coming off a 2018 that included Marvel-inspired hits Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony readies a buzzy 2019 slate anchored by its anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel — the first film to follow Marvel Studios' era-ending Avengers: Endgame — followed by a third Jumanji, re-teaming stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black with series newcomers Awkwafina and Danny DeVito.

Also coming from the studio is its Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson-led Men in Black sequel-slash-revamp Men in Black: International, Quentin Tarantino's star-filled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig's equally star studded Little Women, horror-comedy Zombieland 2, Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and an Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie's Angels reboot.

Sony's move is characterized as a "strategic decision," opting instead to advertise its rich slate throughout the year and generate buzz throughout the year instead of one front loaded presentation at CinemaCon, hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

In past years, Sony brought then newly inducted Spider-Man star Tom Holland to introduce the title for his first solo set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it was CinemaCon where Sony dazzled with an exclusive first look at Spider-Verse, since emerged as a contender for the Oscars' Best Animated Feature award.

On hand for its 2018 presentation were stars Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Will Ferrell (Holmes & Watson), Matthew McConaughey (White Boy Rick), Shameik Moore (Spider-Verse), Anthony Mackie (Miss Bala), and Venom stars Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Tom Hardy.

20th Century Fox, now in the process of completing its acquisition by the Walt Disney Company, is named as another studio unsure of its presence at the upcoming convention, returning to Caesars Palace April 1—4. Upcoming projects for the studio include X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix and X-verse spinoff New Mutants as well as the animated Spies in Disguise, starring Holland and Will Smith, and new Terminator and Kingsman projects.

Sony's no-show allows an opportunity for smaller content backers Amazon Studios, Annapurna or Focus Features to have a chance in the spotlight.

Men in Black: International opens June 14, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5 and the untitled Jumanji 3 December 13.