Sony’s Venom Brings On Two Screenwriters, Clarifies Director Reports

Today, fans were given a major update about Sony and its plans for the Spider-Verse. This year, the studio will co-opt with Marvel Studios to bring Spider-Man: Homecoming to theaters. And, next year, it looks like one of the hero's most notorious villains will be getting a chance to shine. Earlier today, news broke that Sony had secured a release date for a standalone film centered around Venom. And, according to new reports, a pair of familiar writers have been tapped to pen the film's script.

According to Exhibitor Relations, Sony is now working with new writers on the project. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are now brainstorming ideas for the film. There is no word yet on whether Dante Harper is still working on the project; Last year, The Hollywood Reporter said the latter writer was tasked to draft Venom's first script.

As for the new writers, the two men have been working hard as of late. They are both attached to the recent remake of Jumanji staring Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan. In the past, Rosenberg has worked on projects like Con Air, Gone In Sixty Seconds, and Salamander. As for Pinkner, the writer has provided work for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Alias, The Dark Tower, and more.

The new update also reported that Sony has not tapped a director for Venom. It was said earlier today that Alex Kurtzman would be helming the film, but Sony told Exhibitor Relations that was not the case.

The official Spider-Man: Homecoming synopsis is listed below.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Kenneth Choi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.

