‘The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Confirms He’s In ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel

Marvel’s The Punisher star Jon Bernthal quietly confirmed he is starring in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

Bernthal appeared on Jimmy Kimmy Live to promote the second season of his Netflix series. While there, Kimmel asked him if he was indeed starring in The Many Saints of Newark following the reports which came out earlier this week. While Bernthal could not give any details of the role, he did nod his head to confirm he will be in the movie.

Bernthal recently reprised his role as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead for Andrew Lincoln’s final episode on the AMC series in late 2018. His The Punisher series released its second season on Friday. Given its sibling shows (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist) from Marvel TV on the streaming service,the expectation is that Bernthal’s time will be wide open following this release with an impending cancellation. There is no word on whether or not Disney plans to pick up the Defenders-centric Netflix shows on their Disney+ streaming service, just yet.

Other cinematic outings for Bernthal include The Wolf of Wall Street, Snitch, and Baby Driver. The actor may return in a Baby Driver sequel as a villain, which is a story developing quietly behind-the-scenes. He also has Ford v. Ferrari, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Stingray, Snow Ponies, and an Accountant sequel expected on his schedule. He remains best known to fans for his role as Shane Walsh on AMC’s The Walking Dead which was a two-year stint for the actor beginning in 2010.

The Many Saints of Newark was co-written by producer Lawrence Konner and Sopranos co-creator David chase. It is set to be directed by Alan Taylor, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi serving as executive producers. Alessandro Nivola will play Dickie Moltisanti (the leading role) while Bernthal and Farmiga’s characters remain mysteries, for now.

A release date for The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark has not yet been revealed.