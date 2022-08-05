Spectacular Spider-Man Voice Actor Recites Classic Uncle Ben Comics Speech for Cameo

There have been a handful of animated Spider-Man shows over the years, including The Spectacular Spider-Man. The series had two seasons and ran from 2008 to 2009. Last year, fans started an online campaign to bring back the show, and while there are no current plans for a revival, the love for the show remains strong. Josh Keaton, who voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the series, is currently available on Cameo, the site that allows fans to buy video messages from celebrities. Yesterday, Keaton took to Twitter to share a Cameo in which he recites a classic Uncle Ben comics speech.

"Here's the live version of the #SpiderMan Monologue from TASM #181 is was asked to do on Cameo!" Keaton shared. You can watch his video below:

While there are no plans to revive The Spectacular Spider-Man, Spidey will soon be returning to the world of animation in Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The show has been billed as taking place before Captain America: Civil War, following Peter Parker through New York City during his first year of high school as he encounters characters such as Doc Ock, Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn, Nico Minoru, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and more. When information about the show was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were confused about whether or not the show takes place in the main MCU timeline. However, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Marvel producer, Brad Winderbaum, who clarified that the show takes place in another timeline.

"Well, like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Winderbaum said of the animated Spider-Man series. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin. But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

Stay tuned for more updates about Spider-Man: Freshman Year. In the meantime, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix.