Spider-Man: Freshman Year First Look Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Attendees at the Marvel Animation panel at Comic-Con 2022 got the very first look at images from Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series that takes place before the events of Captain America: Civil War. Unfortunately, fans have a long wait ahead of them to see Spidey swing on the animated screen, as Spider-Man: Freshman Year will not arrive on Disney+ until 2024. However, a large amount of reveals were dropped during the animation panel, including a list of guest stars that include Charlie Cox's Daredevil, a member of the Runaways, and Norman Osborn.

Marvel Studios confirmed the release window for Spider-Man: Freshman Year is 2024. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is in the crowd of the Marvel Animation panel providing updates. Concept art was unveiled, showing Peter Parker in various superhero costumes that he'll don in Freshman Year. Also, Runaways member Nico Minoru will be playing Peter Parker's best friend. Other characters include Lonnie Lincoln, Amadeus Cho, Harry Osborn, and more.

What will certainly get fans' attention is that the concept art of Daredevil was shown, possibly providing a look at what his official Marvel Cinematic Universe costume will look like. Villains fans can expect includes Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, and more.

Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four film slate. The studio released films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. While a few of their films have been a bit of a dud, the majority of them were pretty successful. Out of all of them, Spider-Man: No Way Home had everything fans could want, and it seems like Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo agrees. Russo recently had a chat with Den of Geek where he revealed that No Way Home was his favorite Phase Four film.

"I thought No Way Home was unbelievable. It was fantastic," Russo said. "I thought it was pitch-perfect. It was one of the best times I've had in the movie theater in a long time, and it was nice not being involved. As a film geek, I could just go sit in a theater and be surprised and laugh and cry with everyone else in the movie theater."

"I think the one thing that Marvel doesn't get enough credit for is what else bonded people after such a divisive time during the pandemic and after all this manufactured conflict that's been playing out in America over the last four years? But going into a theater, race, color, creed, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, it doesn't matter. The power of filmmaking is its ability to bind people together as a community in a public space, respective of background. And Marvel does that better than anyone, and I don't think they get enough credit for that. And if that is the true power of what filmmaking is, then they're certainly the most potent filmmaking entity on the planet because you go into one of those theaters, and, boy, there's a lot of joy and happiness, and emotion, and excitement going on in one of their films. And you just don't see that on any other movie. Even, historically, I'm not sure that you've seen that level of excitement on any film other than when Marvel's operating at the top of their game." The Avengers: Endgame director added.

