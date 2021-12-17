Spider-Man 3 Composer Teases Work on Film

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is is finally in production and we've already seen some cool stuff from the set such as Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) doing their own stunts. However, it's not only the film's stars that are hard at work. Michael Giacchino, the movie's composer, recently took to Twitter to tease his upcoming work on the movie. Giacchino also did the score for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released last year (and the last Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters after the pandemic pushed so many movies back.)

"Happy to be heading home again! 🕷🕷🕷," Giacchino posted. The composer shared an image that was previously shared by Holland. You can check out the post below:

Happy to be heading home again!

🕷🕷🕷 pic.twitter.com/J9emhTgiVD — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) November 21, 2020

For now, we do not know a whole lot about Spider-Man 3, but we can expect Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Electro and Doctor Strange, respectively.

As for Giacchino, the composer has a lot of exciting scores in the works. It was confirmed earlier this year that he'd be doing the music for Jurassic World: Dominion. While the classic Jurassic Park score was done by John Williams, Giacchino took over for both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In addition to Dominion, Giacchino will also be scoring Matt Reeves' highly-anticipated DC movie, The Batman. In fact, the composer recently told Collider that Reeves' take is one that "feels fresh" in an exciting way.

"I do love it," Giacchino said. "I think what he's doing is really cool, and it's different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that." Giacchino didn't elaborate on exactly what was "fresh" about Reeves' take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. "I felt total freedom to do whatever I want," Giacchino explained. "Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021, and The Batman is scheduled for March 4, 2022.