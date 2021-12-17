New Spider-Man 3 Set Video Shows Tom Holland and Zendaya Doing Own Stunts

✖

Principal photography for Spider-Man 3 is well underway in Atlanta, and as the norm with tentpole features with larger-than-life set pieces, photos and videos from the set continue to surface with behind-the-scenes shots. The latest such video shows Spider-Man 3 stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as they perform their own high-flying stunts. Suspended in the air using wiring rigs, two figures appearing to be Spider-Man and MJ leap off a blue screen ledge as the camera follows them to the ground.

The moment in question was captured by Twitter user @chrjstopherpine on a sunny Atlantan day, on an outside set near Atlanta. See the clip below.

We've yet to learn much about Spider-Man 3, other than the fact Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch are returning to play their roles as Electro and Doctor Strange, respectively. When ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh spoke with Jacob Batalon earlier this fall, the Spider-Man 3 star said he was just anxious to get back to work again.

"I feel like I've spent the entire year, just like everyone else, not really working, per se, and I would love to just work on something, just in general," Batalon told us at the time. "I mean, I miss everyone from our squad, I miss the producers, our director, obviously. I miss our castmates. Really, I just miss everyone. I really just wanna work and be productive and see my friends again. I'm definitely really anxious to work again."

In the same interview, the actor revealed his excitement at getting to work with Foxx, someone Batalon says is a childhood hero of sorts.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," he shared with ComicBook.com. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Spider-Man 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!