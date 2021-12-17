Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Posts First Costumed Set Photo As Filming Begins

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man star Tom Holland has posted the first look at him back in costume on the set of Spider-Man 3. In the photo (which you can see below), Holland's Spider-Man is seen doing one of his iconic Spidey poses in front of a blue-screen background. Holland keeps things timely by showing his Spider-Man wearing a protective face mask over his superhero mask, with the caption on the photo reading: "Wear a mask, I'm wearing two..." Leave it to Tom Holland to give a public health PSA a nice twist of some Spider-Man wit!

View this post on Instagram Wear a mask, I’m wearing two... A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:56am PST

