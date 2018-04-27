‘Spider-Man 3’ Star Elizabeth Banks Trolls New ‘Venom’ Movie

Reactions are a bit mixed in regards to Venom’s latest trailer, but one former Spider-Man star decided to go above and beyond in her trolling of it.

Betty Brant actress Elizabeth Banks played the role in the first three Spider-Man movies, and wasn’t exactly a fan of Venom’s appearance in the new trailer. Actually, that’s not quite correct. She didn’t seem to have a problem with his overall appearance, but rather one specific shot of his long tongue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Banks shared the trailer with the caption “Looks like he’s eating a d***.” That’s pretty cold, and yes, you will probably now go back and look at that image a little closer. Go on, no one can blame you.

Looks like he’s eating a dick. https://t.co/CwvcPEAMeJ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 24, 2018

Fans are loving Banks’ jab, but Seth Rogen also chimed in, saying, “In my version of the movie, he would be.”

Ricky Gervais then followed up with, “I bet this is what it would have been like if Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh had chatted on Twitter.”

Banks was just having some fun of course, as she later posted “PS: Just having fun with the picture used. I think that @Venommovie trailer looks hot. Tom Hardy is gonna kill it as #Venom.”

Banks played Brant in the first three Spider-Man films alongside Peter Parker Tobey Maguire, Mary Jane Kirsten Dunst, and Harry Osborn James Franco. The third was the last Spider-Man film that Sam Raimi would direct, and would become infamous for its handling of the Venom saga, with Eddie Brock played by Topher Grace.

Grace knows there were some fans not happy with it, but doesn’t envy what Raimi went through to get it done.

“I know the movie did well for Sony, but I also know a lot of people weren’t happy with it,” Grace told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think Sam [Raimi] is so talented. I remember one time I was on ninth unit. (Laughs.) Ninth unit? It’s like he’s running a small country. This summer, there was a movie like that where people are just slamming a big studio movie. I would love to see anyone who’s slamming one of those movies try to fit in Sam Raimi’s position. He was like the president of a small country — by the way, it had the gross national income of a small country, too. I have huge respect for him. I think, on a whole, he did such a fantastic job [on that trilogy].”

We’ll just have to wait and see how this newest interpretation of Venom does when it hits theaters on October 5th.