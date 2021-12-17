Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon posed a photo from the set of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man threequel - while also delivering a funny little Easter egg jab at Tom Holland's infamous dance routine to Rihanna's "Umbrella". If you look closely at the photo below, Batalonis seen sporting a hoodie that has a peculiar figure for its logo. One Marvel fan did a side-by-side comparison to a video of Tom Holland performing "Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle a few years back - a performance that has been a viral sensation on the Internet, ever since. Looks like Holland's Spider-Man buddies aren't ready to let him (or the world) forget about it.

Tom Holland was up against his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya for his in his season 3 Lip Sync Battle match, so you know it was going to get competitive! Zendaya brought the heat with "Tyrone" by Erykah Badu and tried to close it down with the smash hit "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars. However, Tom Holland fired back with two 2000s smash-hits of his own: "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly and "Umbrella" by Rihanna, with the latter musical number actually opening with Gene Kelly's "Singing' in the Rain" for some serious misdirection.

The Lip Sync Battle "Umbrella" clip has lasted so long because Tom Holland truly put down the moves and choreography so well that it put Rihanna herself on notice. There was also the fact that both Holland and Zendaya seemed to look good enough in the gender-swapped performance to make a lot of people re-examine their preferences.

Now Tom Holland and Zendaya are back together working collaboratively on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is one of the more curious projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 slate.

Early on, the Spider-Man 3 was presumed to tell the story of Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the run after being outed as a superhero by Mysterio, with pursuers like Kraven The Hunter on his heels. Things took a turn when rumors that major Spider-Man movie actors of the past (Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe) were all being brought in to film some special scene. The launch of WandaVision and its reality-bending story only fueled rumors that Spider-Man 3 was opening up a live-action Spider-Verse. Now, after so many WandaVision theories fell flat, Marvel fans aren't quite sure what to believe about Spider-Man's next move outing.

