Tom Holland Says Next Spider-Man Movie Will Be Very Different After Marvel Split

Despite Marvel and Sony’s breakup, Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker in a third Spider-Man movie. Speaking at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia, Holland suggested his next outing as Spidey would be special and different.

Speaking to fans during a panel at the convention, Holland expressed a mixture of gratitude and optimism regarding continuing to play Spider-Man after this corporate shift. “It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said to rousing applause. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at this weekend’s D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

