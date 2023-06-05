Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Becomes Letterboxd's Best-Reviewed Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened big at the box office this weekend, earning $208.6 million worldwide. In fact, Spider-Verse 2 continues to generate impressive achievements on all fronts – including the reactions from viewers. As of writing this, Across the Spider-Verse has become the best-reviewed movie on Letterboxd.

Letterboxd made the official announcement today, in a tweet:

🕸️ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is officially the highest rated film of all-time on Letterboxd: https://t.co/9Mmun5gqfP pic.twitter.com/V9NrXVgIPt — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 5, 2023

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is officially the highest-rated film of all-time on Letterboxd," the company wrote. Additional tweets in the thread provided more contextual information, stating:

"#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is the fifth film to ever be ranked as the #1 highest rated film on the site, following The Godfather, Parasite, Come and See and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers-in theaters now from @SonyPictures."

Is Across the Spider-Verse the Best Spider-Man Movie Ever?

In ComicBook.com's official review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kofi Outlaw writes that the sequel is nothing less than "easily one of the most visually-stunning animated films ever made."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters as one of the most highly anticipated Spider-Man projects ever, and one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Thankfully, Sony, directorial trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and an army of animators manage to deliver a Spider-Verse sequel that is a worthy successor to the original film – even if it's only half the story. Across the Spider-Verse is also easily one of the most visually stunning animated films ever made – so much so that it feels utterly disingenuous trying to quantify it all after just one viewing.

It seems like that opinion is being shared by millions of other viewers around the world, who are turning out in droves to see the film.

That's not to say that Spider-Verse 2 hasn't had its detractors: there have been two main points of online criticism of the film:

That the cliffhanger ending makes it feel like only half a film. That the sound mix on the movie is not playing well in some theaters.

That all said, those criticisms are about technical aspects of Across the Spider-Verse – not the actual content of the film we got onscreen. Viewers seem to all come away at least feeling like the visual spectacle put onscreen is second to none.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters.