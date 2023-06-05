Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Hailee Steinfeld Is Ready for Live-Action Spider-Gwen Movie

The two lead characters of the beloved Spider-Verse franchise have yet to appear in live-action, but plenty of Marvel fans are hoping that will change in the future. Miles Morales should've been in the live-action movies years ago. As far as Gwen Stacy is concerned, we've seen a couple iterations of the character as a love interest for Peter, but not as the Spider-Gwen/Spider-Woman hero depicted in the comics and in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

If that changes at some point, Spider-Verse star Hailee Steinfeld would obviously love to bring that Spider-Woman into a live-action world. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about Across the Spider-Verse, Steinfeld said that a live-action Spider-Gwen would be the easiest "yes" of her career.

Steinfeld was also asked about how differently she would portray Gwen Stacy in a live-action format, having already voiced her for multiple movies.

"I generally thought that you would make things bigger in animation, but in this film and with these characters, there's a lot of importance on being grounded and being real and feeling authentic," Steinfeld said. "There may have been a time where I felt the need to overcompensate because it wasn't live-action. It wasn't me doing the thing. So I felt like in order for you to feel it on the other end, I had to go bigger, but I very quickly realized that there's no need for that. With everything that's going on and all the different animation styles and the music being such a huge part and the score being so moving, all I had to do was feel as real in the material as possible. So, would I deliver the lines differently in live-action? That's such an interesting thing. I imagine if they're coming from the same place, it would feel similar, but with some physicality added in there, it would inherently be different."

