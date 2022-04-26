Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First 15 Minutes Shown

✖

CinemaCon is underway this week at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace and Sony is pulling out all the stops. Shortly after the studio announced El Muerto, a Spider-Man spinoff featuring Bad Bunny, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller arrive on-stage to introduce the first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Lord and Miller led over 1,000 people working on the movie, which Lord says is the biggest crew ever. "We had to try and break new ground, so it's way bigger," the producer said on-stage. "The number of characters [is massive]. The first movie has 40. This one has 240 characters."

The producer then went on to say that the film starts in Earth-65, the home world of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) before continuing on Earth-1610, the primary continuity in which Shameik Moore's Miles Morales lives. Miller says six different universes are involved in the movie "so far."

In the footage revealed, Issa Rae plays Jessica Drew, a Black woman who is five months pregnant during the movie. She has similar powers to Spider-Man but wears a different black and red suit. She also travels using a motorcycle. Iconic Spider-Man villain Vulture was also seen in the footage shown.

A full description of the footage, as provided by ComicBook.com's Cameron Bonomolo in attendance at CinemaCon:

"Earth-65. The Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman sneaks through the window of her apartment building. Her father, Captain George Stacy, is washing dishes. 'We caught a break in the Spider-Man case,'" he tells Gwen. A hostage situation at the Guggenheim museum interrupts. The Vulture! He speaks Italian in stylized subtitles, Da Vinci style. Gwen suits up and swings into action, quipping the Vulture is a 'Renaissance man.' Adrian Toomes has lethal claws, a 40-foot wingspan of razor blade sharp wings, and modern weaponry like drones. It's Spider-Gwen versus Vulture in the museum. Vulture pins Gwen and is about to cut her to shreds: 'This is THE dumbest way to die!'



Suddenly, a multiversal portal opens. A glowing red web shoots out. Out leaps Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man 2099 of Earth-298. Gwen asks if he's 'the Blue Panther.' No, but he's from another dimension. Gwen and Miguel double team attack Vulture. Miguel begrudgingly asks Lyla, his quirky virtual assistant, to send backup – he grumbles again, 'Call for backup!'



Jessica Drew, another Spider-Woman, rides out of the portal on a super-spy motorcycle. She wears a two-toned suit of red and black. Gwen notices her big belly – Jessica proudly says she's five months pregnant. Outside, Miguel wrestles with the Vulture up in the air. In shadow, he bares his fang-like teeth. They're interrupted by a police helicopter. The Vulture knocks it out of the sky.



The helicopter falls, tumbling down towards a crowd of onlookers below. Gwen, Miguel, and Jessica race into action – Gwen does a dazzling, dizzying move as she leaps over the chopper, spinning a web to catch the helicopter. Miguel and Jessica help slow its descent with webs – together, the trio catch the copter in a web just before it crushes the people below.



In the wreckage, Gwen stumbles – exhausted. She tries to catch her breath when a shadowy figure sneaks behind her. It's her father, gun drawn. 'You are under arrest for the murder of Peter Parker!'



Trapped, Gwen unmasks to reveal the shamed face of Gwen Stacy. "I thought about telling you," she says of her secret identity. About the late Peter Parker, "I didn't know it was him!"



'I'm not a murderer… I'm your daughter." Captain Stacy reads his daughter her rights. She's under arrest. Miguel saves Gwen — again — with a futuristic device that temporarily traps Captain Stacy in a force field bubble. Seeing she's upset, Jessica doesn't want to leave Gwen behind as Miguel opens a portal. Miguel gives Gwen a temporal wrist device. She looks at it, considers going with them – before she can make a decision, we cut to BROOKLYN. Earth-610.



Miles Morales is Spidey-ing around and having a blast. But he's late. His parents meet with his guidance counselor. Miles has been missing classes but wants to attend a top physics program at Columbia University. Their quantum research is the key to figuring out how to open doors to other dimensions.



Something triggers his spider sense. Miles makes an excuse and rushes out. 'Your son is lying to you,' the guidance counselor tells Miles' mom. 'And I know you know it.'"

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae as the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.

