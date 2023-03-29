Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends Figure Wave Officially Unveiled

Following a huge wave of Funko Pops, Hasbro has officially unveiled their collection of Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming sequel to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The new film is entitled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it's a toy-makers dream with numerous Spider-Man variants providing inspiration for action figure releases. The Marvel Legends lineup is the perfect example:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CYBORG SPIDER-WOMAN ($58.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MILES MORALES ($24.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-GWEN ($24.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN 2099 ($24.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE SPOT ($24.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-PUNK ($24.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PETER B. PARKER ($24.99)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JESSICA DREW ($24.99)

With the exception of the deluxe Cyborg Spider-Woman figure, all of the releases in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 6-inch scale lineup include retro-style cardbacks and accessories. Note that there is no Build-A-Figure for this wave. They are expected to launch on April 10th, and this article will be updated with retailer links when they become available. Stay tuned. In the meantime, you can take a closer look at the figures in the gallery below.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Has Tom Holland Commented on the Spider-Verse Movies?

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

As for Holland's Super-Man future, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.