Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore Is Ready to Play Live-Action Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has not been subtle about his interesting in taking on the role of Marvel's Miles Morales in live-action. Even though Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures haven't exactly confirmed if that fan-favorite will appear in the MCU, the hope remains. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon, wherein a lot of footage from the new animated Spider-Verse sequel was shown off, Moore was asked about that interest again, and he chose not to mince his words...again. This time though his co-stars also sounded off on the question.

"Do I want to do it? Absolutely." Moore revealed to the outlet. "Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that..."I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you seen my work you know what that means so I'll leave it at that." Moore's co-stars Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen) and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman) also reiterated their interest in doing the same thing for their characters as well. Check out the video below.

#SpiderVerse star Shameik Moore would love the opportunity to also play the live-action version of Miles Morales in the MCU: “I would put my entire spirit into that.” #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/6UxwNr6CgY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

Speaking during Sony's panel at CinemaCon, Moore offered more details about the upcoming sequel, revealing: "It's been over a year after the events of the first move. Miles is still trying to figure out how to be a superhero. In the first film he learned that anyone can wear the mask and in this film, Miles discovers that it's how you wear the mask that really makes you a hero. And the only person who really understands what he's going through is, of course, Gwen Stacy."

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."



Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The voice cast also includes Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, Shea Whigham as Geoprge Stacy, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. The film opens in theaters on June 3rd.

(Cover photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)