Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Releases New Images

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only a couple of months away, and Sony Pictures has released a couple of new images from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. The first image, released via Total Film, shows Miles Morales running across a rooftop as Spider-Man. The second image web-slinging over some train tracks. You can see both images below. The images were accompanied by an interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's trio of co-directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. They teased major cameos that haven't been revealed and a mystery voice actor for the fan-favorite Spider-Man clone Scarlet Spider.

"I can't wait for people to hear who voices him," Do Santos said. "It still hasn't been released, but I love our Scarlet Spider actor."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Powers, added, "Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they've been making. Their reactions have been pretty hilarious."

Hinting at more surprise appearance, Powers said, "My favorite cameo is… a secret! But I promise it's gonna blow your eyeballs out the backside of your head."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Who is Scarlet Spider?

For those unfamiliar with the Scarlet Spider, his origin dates back to Amazing Spider-Man #149 in 1975, when a villain called the Jackal created a clone of Spider-Man. Spider-Man believed Spider-Clone had died at the end of that story, and readers assumed the same for 20 years. Then the clone, going by Ben Reilly, reappeared, having lived a life in secrecy for years. When Aunt May became ill, he returned to New York City, befriended Peter Parker, and became the Scarlet Spider, working with Spider-Man to keep New York City safe, kicking off the notorious Spider-Man story called "The Clone Saga," the crux of which was that Ben was the original Peter Parker and the Peter who had been Spider-Man for the past 20 years was the actual clone. Accepting this, the two changed places. Peter retired, and Ben became Spider-Man. However, the end of "The Clone Saga" revealed that Ben was the clone after all, and he seemed to die again.

More recently, Ben returned in the 2016 "The Clone Saga" sequel The Clone Conspiracy, taking on the mantle of his creator, The Jackal. He found his way back and became the Scarlet Spider again, and even once again donned the mantle of Spider-Man during the Spider-Man: Beyond saga last year, only to again fall into villainy. He is now known as Chasm and teamed up with X-Men villain The Goblin Queen during a crossover called Dark Web.

Are the live-action Spider-Man stars in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Could the major cameos in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be one or more of the Spider-Man live-action movie stars? There have long been rumors that Tom Holland might be voicing a character in the movie, but references to all three Spider-Man live-action series in a recent trailer have fans wondering if Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire could be a part of the film too.

The most recent trailer even had Spider-Man 2099 bemoaning the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told Miles that he'd never be welcome in their elite Spider-Man club, comparing him to the Spider-Man of Earth-19999 (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and even mentioning Doctor Strange in his frustration.

When is the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. The film opens in theaters on June 3rd.