Tom Holland Teased For Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Appearance

Sony Pictures has been hard at work fleshing out its universe of Spider-Man characters on the big screen and also has major plans with Amazon Prime Video for the small screen. They're also expanding the Academy Award-winning Sony Pictures Animation franchise with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There have been a ton of rumors that live-action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, would make an appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but nothing has been concrete so far. In a new interview with Empire (via The Direct), producer Amy Pascal was asked if Holland would appear in Across the Spider-Verse, and she simply stated that she was "not going to comment on anything around that!" But she does remind us that "Tom Holland does love these [Spider-Verse] movies."

Has Tom Holland Commented on the Spider-Verse Movies?

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

As for Holland's Super-Man future, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

