Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore Says "Everyone Knows" He Should Play Live-Action Miles Morales

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to release their upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this summer, and fans have been super excited to see what's next for Miles Morales and the other Spidey variants. There have been multiple rumors about live-action Spider-Man star Tom Holland making a cameo in the animated movie, and producer Amy Pascal recently added fuel to that fire. But, as interesting as that would be to see, some people think it would be even more interesting to see Miles Morales finally brought into live action. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore who voices Miles Morales in the animated movie, wants to take a crack at the character in live-action. In a new interview with Empire, Moore revealed to the magazine that "everyone knows" he should play the live-action version of Miles Morales, but it would depend on the age the studio wants the character to be.

"I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales. As I left the theatre after that premiere, Jamie Foxx looked at me like… he knew. I think Tom Holland knows, too," Moore revealed. "It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they're ready to do a live-action movie. That's the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him."

Has Tom Holland Commented on the Spider-Verse Movies?

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

As for Holland's Super-Man future, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

