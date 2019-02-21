‘Spider-Man’: Felicity Jones Wants to Return as Black Cat

It’s been several years since Felicity Jones last dipped her toe into the Marvel universe, but it sounds like she’s more than willing to return to it.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Movies UK, Jones was asked about her role as Felicia Hardy in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With Felicia being the civilian alias for fan-favorite antiheroine Black Cat, Jones hinted that she’d be on board with playing the character in another capacity.

“I’d love to play her again,” Jones revealed. “She’s a great character.”

While Jones’ portrayal of Felicia may not have gotten to reach her comic-accurate potential – largely serving as a personal assistant for Harry Osborne (Dane Dehaan) – there have been later efforts to bring her back onto the big screen. Sony initially put a film called Silver and Black into development in 2017, which would have served as a Thelma and Louise-style team-up between Black Cat and Silver Sable.

The film was set to be directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood, but the project was eventually put on hold due to issues with the script. Late last year – just before the release of Sony’s Venom – the studio revealed that Silver and Black had been scrapped, in favor of giving both Black Cat and Silver Sable solo movies.

“We believe Black Cat is enough of her own character with a great backstory and a canon of material to draw from to justify her own film,” Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch explained at the time.

It’s unclear exactly when the Black Cat solo film would become a reality, with Sony currently focusing on Morbius the Living Vampire and a Venom sequel. But with no director currently on board, it certainly isn’t impossible that Jones could potentially step into the role yet again.

“Being vacuum-packed into a leather suit, doing backflips?! I’d love that,” Jones revealed back in 2014. “Can you start a petition for me?”

