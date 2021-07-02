First Look: Spider-Man Anti-Ock Suit Deluxe Edition by Hot Toys

Spider-Man is the most popular Marvel character in terms of merchandise. No other character outsells the wallcrawler in terms of toys, collectibles, backpacks, t-shirts, or otherwise. So, it should come as no surprise that Hot Toys has gone all-in on creating some variant versions of Spider-Man suits in 1:6 scale form and they're not limiting the products to comic or movie designs. One of their upcoming products is based on the Spider-Man game for PlayStation! Sideshow provided ComicBook.com with the Deluxe Edition of the Spider-Man Anti-Ock suit for a first look at the 1:6 scale figure, a collectible based on a suit which gamers know to be worn by Peter Parker at the end of the popular video game. In the video above and article below, we get this new Spider-Man figure out of the box and take a look at what this $285 figure expected to start shipping in early 2022 has to offer!

The Box (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) For collectors who like to display boxes or keep their figures in the box, this Spider-Man figure offers the great option of a foldable outer sleeve which opens to reveal the figure without having to be detached. It's definitely a satisfying first impression when the package is removed from its standard cardboard mailer. The box art is great for Spider-Man fans who enjoyed the final missions of the game and the suit Peter crafted to take on Doc Ock, showing off the character in a great size with a sleek black and yellow finish. It's the ability to open up the box and see inside without having to take the figure out or remove any sleeves which is quite nice though.

The Figure (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The figure has a great feeling to it. The material which makes up the Spider-Man suit is tremendously smooth and the yellow Spider-Man logo is nicely designed across its chest and core, both of which are not boasting hard plastic behind it. The figure actually has a softness to it, emulating what one might imagine such a suit would feel like if it was touched while a person was wearing it. The yellow contrasts the suit like a highlighter and stands out really nicely. The eyes pop right out of the face with the rest of the lines making up the Spider-Man suit being quietly detailed into place. A mixture of textures fill out the suit as a whole, offering up some nice opportunities for light to reflect differently and show off that quiet make up of the design which does not pop nearly as intensely as the yellow sections do.

The Base (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) While the figure is nicely detailed, it's the base that is going to win over collectors who want to display it. A four-piece base (the base itself and three Doc Ock legs) creates its own scene. The emerging Ock-tentacles boast solid details, with much of the legs being single colored panels without much texture (likely reflecting that these are just sheets of metal on the legs in the game's canon). A nicely painted yellow finish allows the black and yellow theme to continue, with a faded touch added to each of the pincers and four more smaller pincers emerging from the center. The base goes together quite easily which was relieving. The only assembly required is popping the three tentacle pieces into place and they hold there firmly when the figure and its based are being picked up or moved.

The Accessories (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The figure boasts a great accessory arsenal. There are four additional pairs of hands (a thumbs up, a closed fist, a web-shooter hand, and an open hand), two alternate sets of eyes for varied expressions, alternate wrist gauntlets to accommodate webs, and five different web designs or varied length and direction. The base plate also offers an Anti-Ock themed cover which can be removed to reveal the three holes for the Octopus arms to be put into place and create the scene. The accessories on the figure make it a lot of fun to set up. It is easy to have an hour pass by while trying on the alternate sets of hands and eyes, creating scenes and emotions on the figure as desired.

The Posing (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) Posing a figure is truly a skill and a Spider-Man figure will prove that. The material making up the suit allows all of the joints at the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, core, hips, knees, ankles, and toes (yes, the foot can actually pose, too!) to be used for a nearly endless set of pose options. As seen in the photo above, I tried to emulate the pose on the box which is easier said than done as posing some of these Hot Toys figures is an art in itself. As mentioned earlier, the accessories paired with the joints of the figure make for a great ability to set a scene for the figure. He can stand stoic and poised, there can be web-shooting or swinging, or even a combat pose where the figure is made to be fighting the tentacles. It is very, very, very easy to pass time posing the figure and if it is displayed for a long enough time where you want to mix things up, this figure allows that in spades.

The Details (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) One specific detail worthy of its own shout out (there are several as Hot Toys is yet to miss such opportunities) is the simple inclusion of a button on the hand which Peter would use to activate his web-shooters. The alternate gauntlets allow the webs to click right into place as collectors set their own scenes, but with hand poses where the palm is visible, it's admirable and gorgeous to see these simple added details were considered and included.