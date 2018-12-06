‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is Seemingly Hiding ‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers in Its Marketing

Brazil’s CCXP18 is unveiling some fresh looks at much-anticipated new superhero movies, which includes a major new costume for Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Spidey’s new “Uniform Stealth” costume on display at CCXP, fans quickly noticed that one detail of the costume has been purposely removed — presumably because it could be a major Avengers 4 spoiler.

You can check it out in the photos below:

As you can see in the photos, there’s seemingly supposed to be an insignia on the costume’s upper right chest section; Marvel Studios made sure the insignia was pulled off the costume before it was put on display. The question now is: what was it that needed to be removed, and why? The simplest answer seems to be that the logo would reveal something about Spidey’s status after Avengers 4.

The most obvious answer would be that Spider-Man has joined the ranks of SHIELD in the aftermath of Avengers 4, a development that also happened at one point in the comics. That would either be because something compels Peter Parker to join up and make a bigger difference — say, if some of his Avengers mentors are no longer around — or because The Avengers fixing the universe Thanos broke results in a changed timeline in which Spider-Man is living in a very different status quo than what we saw in Homecoming.

There are other options, of course. Spidey could be wearing some kind of Avengers logo on his costume, seeing how Tony Stark officially knighted him as part of the team during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. If Spider-Man has, say, flipped sides from his Captain America: Civil War allegiances and joined up with the Secret Avengers team, then a stealth/espionage suit would be perfectly suited to such a task.

Given the look of the suit, there’s also the possibility that Spider-Man could be up to some less-than-scrupulous actions at some point during Far From Home. We know that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio could be launching a public relations smear campaign against Spider-Man, so maybe Parker needs to make an identity change?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.