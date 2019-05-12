Crazy Rich Asians Star Remy Hii’s Role in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed as a Big Problem for Peter Parker

Crazy Rich Asian star Remy Hii‘s previously undefined role in Spider-Man: Far From Home has been revealed as the cool and popular Brad, an obstacle and romantic rival for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he tries to win the affections of crush MJ (Zendaya).

“He is the kind of guy guys like me and Peter hated in high school,” executive producer Eric Carroll told io9.

“His hair is always looking right, the clothes always fit the way they’re supposed to, he always would have something funny to say, and he’s read all the same books as MJ — or at least he lies and says he’s read all the same books as MJ.”

That relatable high school teen drama keeps with the tone established in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which borrowed from seminal ’80s coming-of-age classics, including The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

“If you really look back at the old Spider-Man comics, that side of it is really as important as the superhero,” Carroll said.

“It’s almost this winning combination that people loved about Archie, and throwing it into a superhero comic. So, we want to keep that alive when we introduce the character of Brad — he’s not the stereotypical bully, but, he is an obstacle. He’s not mean-spirited. He doesn’t pick on Peter or shove him in lockers. He just happens to make the girls Peter likes laugh a lot, which makes Peter uncomfortable.”

Peter, with friends and classmates MJ, Ned (Jacob Batalon), Betty (Angourie Rice), and the ball-busting Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), travel to Venice, London, and Prague — all sites that find themselves under siege by elemental monsters best combated by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who swoops in when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) hijacks Peter’s well-deserved vacation.

“This film is very much him trying to take a break from the responsibility of being Spider-Man, which is taking over,” Holland said.

“Which is quite funny, because, the first film, we were really keen to show Peter Parker enjoying his powers and really wanting to be Spider-Man. Now, we have a Peter Parker who still loves the aspects of Spider-Man, but just needs a break. Just needs a holiday, like everyone does at times! And that’s not possible when you’re a superhero and have responsibilities to save lives.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

