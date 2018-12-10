Tom Holland Exposes Jake Gyllenhaal Pretending to Be Spider-Man

Jake is featuring on Tom Holland’s ig story 😂 (🎥 Via ig: tomholland2013) pic.twitter.com/5QUET56yCz — J. Gyllenhaal Updates (@badpostsjake) December 8, 2018

Jake Gyllenhaal may not be playing Spider-Man, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t pretend.

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland shared to Instagram a video taken in his hotel room at Comic Con Experience in Brazil. If you watch the video, you’ll notice Gyllenhaal, who plays Mysterio in Far From Home, getting his Spider-Man on in the bathroom.

This is just the most recent example of Holland and other MCU stars trolling Gyllenhaal over not being Spider-Man.

Holland and Gyllenhaal both made surprise appearances during the Spider-Man: Far From Home panel at CCXP. While the footage revealed during the panel has not been released online, fans can read all about what was shown and get a first look at Spidey’ new stealth suit, which will debut in the film.

Production on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel has wrapped and fan anticipation for the film is at a high. Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.