‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Adds JB Smoove to Cast

Sony Pictures has reportedly added JB Smoove to the cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Deadline, sources would not reveal who Smoove is playing, but he is said to have a lead role among the film’s ensemble cast.

Smoove is the second new actor to join the cast after Jake Gyllenhaal, who has reportedly been cast as the villain Mysterio. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton, and Marisa Tomei are among the Spider-Man: Homecoming cast expected to return for Far From Home. Homecoming director Jon Watts will also return for the sequel.

Smoove is expected to film his role and then depart the set to return to work as a regular on Larry David’s HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home is now underway in the United Kingdom. Set photos from London revealed Holland getting back to work as Spider-Man. Another photo confirmed the somewhat unexpected return of a supporting character from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spidey will reportedly travel to Europe and possibly elsewhere in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel fans only recently learned the title of the sequel thanks to a “leak” from Tom Holland, although said leak may have been part of Marvel’s plan all along.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that production on the film would begin and July and that Spidey would be doing some traveling.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.