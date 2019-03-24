‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ LEGO Sets Confirm Additional Villains

Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to feature a bevy of familiar elements from the comics, including several of the film’s villains. In the first trailer, we saw a water elemental that gave us the impression of Hydro-Man, while we also saw Mysterio’s big debut. Thanks to some new LEGO sets though we have a much better idea of what’s in store for Spider-Man in the anticipated film, as the sets give us up-close looks at both Hydro-Man and Molten Man, and they certainly look impressive.

The new sets first feature a look at the larger than life Molten Man, sporting a giant helmet with a face that looks made of flame. He’s also got a larger more robotic appearance though the fire motif is very much present, with flames on several parts of the armor. We also love that one firefighter is there earnestly trying to put the flames out, and while that is not going to happen, we applaud the effort.

The second image shows the Hydro-Man set, showing Hydro-Man atop a tower of water, though if you look at it closely enough you might also see a Narwhal…go on, you know you see it now right? Anyway, in the trailer, we saw the water elemental but no person at the center of it. LEGO sets are not always indicative of what’s in the final film, but perhaps this means a person will form the core of the villain, and thankfully we don’t have much longer to find out if that’s the case.

You can check out the photos above.

“First Look At Leaked Spider-Man: Far From Home LEGO Sets!

《蜘蛛人：離家日》 樂高盒組曝光！

76128 – Molten Man Battle

76129 – Hydro-Man Attack

76130 – Stark Jet and the Drone Attack

Villain Confirmed： Molten Man and Hydro-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jake Gyllenhaal,

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

