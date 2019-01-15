Fan-Made Poster Takes ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Into the Cosmos

Thanks to some trolling from Tom Holland, fans now know the title to the next Spider-Man film — and one fan is taking it in a unique direction.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on their social media account, which interprets the title Spider-Man: Far From Home in a pretty major way. The poster, which you can check out below, imagines Peter stuck on a planet with the Venom symbiote, as he stares at Earth in the distance.

It’s unclear if this will actually happen within the recent MCU, especially with the nature of Sony’s upcoming standalone Venom film. Still, that hasn’t stopped some fans from theorizing about the possibility of Peter embodying his Secret Wars-esque destiny, especially since the teenaged web-slinger currently has much bigger fish to fry.

But of course, the whole nature of Homecoming 2 is currently a giant mystery, considering how Peter’s storyline was resolved at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. With Homecoming 2 being released just months after Avengers 4, those involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already discussing how both films will play into each other.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Realistically, Far From Home is expected to see Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) traveling around the world on a summer vacation, and possibly running into new characters in the process.

“We start filming early July,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land into theaters on July 5, 2019.