Spider-Sense Gets Renamed “Peter Tingle” in New Spider-Man: Far From Home Clip

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to take the Spider-Man mythos into an entirely new direction — and it looks like that includes a rather unfortunate nickname. A new TV spot for the film has surfaced online, which showcases the fact that Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) Spider-Sense has, in fact, been dubbed the “Peter Tingle” by Aunt May (Marissa Tomei).

Word of the “Peter Tingle” started popping up earlier this weekend, when the film’s cast confirmed to ComicBook.com that the misnomer would be used. It’s unclear at this point if any of the film’s other characters will use that name – in part because only a small handful of people know Peter’s secret identity – but it’s still pretty amusing either way.

Even with Far From Home being fresh off of the epic events of Avengers: Endgame, the film is expected to have quite a lot of levity.

“[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” director Jon Watts recently explained. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

But even then, the film will send Peter on a pretty specific emotional journey, as he comes to terms with being a hero while working alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 2nd.