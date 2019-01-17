‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Teases Ned, Betty Romance

When Sony Pictures Entertainment released the international teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer earlier this morning, it was but a matter of seconds before the two-minute clip teased a budding comic-accurate romance.

As Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his classmates line up to get their plane tickets, Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) can be quickly seen giving an all-too-friendly shoulder grasp to Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), leading to speculation that the two will be an item when Far From Home hits theaters this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moment seems to confirm earlier photos that leaked from the set during filming that shown Rice and Batalon holding hands as they walk around their vacation spot. Of course, should Betty and Ned’s high school romance blossom into something more, mirroring the couple’s marriage from the comics.

Though the marriage ends on less-than-stellar terms, it’s still a great call back for fans of the vast, ever-growing Spider-Man mythos. Regardless, it does appear that Rice’s role as Brant will be more substantial this time around as the character only had a few lines in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The official synopsis for Far From Home, which was released alongside the trailer and poster earlier this morning, can be found below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

In addition to Rice, Batalon, and Holland, Zendaya and Tony Revolori are set to reprise their roles as Michelle and Flash Thompson, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the cast to play the iconic Spider-Man villain Mysterio while Remy Hii and JB Smoove have been added in undisclosed roles. Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Agent Maria Hill) join the cast reprising their roles from other MCU properties.

Are you looking forward to the classic comic romance? What was your favorite part in the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other MCU movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.