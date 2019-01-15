‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photo Confirms Return of Supporting Character

New photos from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home have revealed a Spider-Man: Homecoming supporting character who is returning in the sequel.

The set photo below shows Hemky Madera returning as Mr. Delmar, the deli owner from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

This photo follows the first set photos from London, which showed Tom Holland getting back to work. Spider-Man is reportedly traveling to Europe and possibly elsewhere in Far From Home, so it’s a bit unexpected to see Peter with the local business owner. Perhaps the scene is being shot somewhere that is meant to be a substitute for Queens, or maybe Delmar is doing some traveling of his own.

Marvel fans only recently learned that the title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is Spider-Man: Far From Home thanks to a “leak” from Tom Holland. Holland later confirmed the title during a convention panel.

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” Holland said during the panel. “It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The film will reportedly feature Jake Gyllenhaal playing the Spider-Man villain Mysterio. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously stated that the film will begin production in July and also revealed that, as the title seems to hint at, Spidey will be doing some traveling in the new movie.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Are you excited about the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.