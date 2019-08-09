Spider-Man: Far From Home Stars Take Turns With the Movie’s Best Line: “B*tch Please”

Spider-Man: Far From Home presented a rip-roaring good time for Marvel fans everywhere as they acclimated to a new world after the events of Avengers: Endgame. One person who might have been having more fun than the audience throughout the film was Samuel L. Jackson as he brought Nick Fury to life once again. The one scene that stood out from the trailers and got a huge rise out of moviegoers was his classic delivery of “B*tch You’ve Been To Space!” when Peter Parker asked about getting more help to save the world.

Jackson’s tone and cavalier attitude during this scene set the tone for how wild the world will be in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fury is kind of right in that moment: if Spider-Man has been to space, helped battle Thanos twice, and made it out alive, is there anything that’s really outside of his wheelhouse? Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s official Twitter account decided to have some fun with the most quotable phrase in the film. A thread of most of the cast giving their best impersonation of Jackson’s Fury is absolutely hysterical.

Much like Tom Holland, many of the the fans online couldn’t get through the individual videos without bursting into laughter. The only person from the cast who seemed right at home with the line was, of course, Samuel L. Jackson himself. Far From Home might have been in theaters for a few weeks, but thankfully this thread popped up to give the fans some Spider-Man content to tide them over until news of Peter Parker’s next adventure surfaces.

Near the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans were treated to a massive plot twist involving Nick Fury. The fans who stuck around for the second post-credits scene were introduced to a major concept heading forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts addressed the twist in an interview with ComicBook.com.

In the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s second end-credits scene, Nick Fury and Maria Hill seemed to be driving along in their Audi and talking with an unnamed figure. However, the duo was actually video calling the real Nick Fury. The individuals in the car were actually the same shape-shifting Skrulls introduced in Captain Marvel. Talos and his wife Soren presumably posed as Fury and Hill throughout the film. This revelation cast some major doubt on trusting everything you see in the coming Marvel movies. Talos and Soren’s presence also leaves the door open for the Secret Invasion story from Marvel Comics to occur in later films.

“First of all, to clarify the timeline, that’s real Nick Fury at Tony’s funeral at the end of [Avengers: Endgame],” Watts tells ComicBook.com. “So it’s not like he’s been a Skrull forever or like, it’s not like he’s been a Skrull since Captain Marvel.” Originally, there was an idea to tease the reveal of Fury as a Skrull early on for eagle-eye viewers and hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We were going to have him eat diagonal toast cut diagonally,” Watts said, referencing the Captain Marvel dialogue in which Fury said he will never cut his toast diagonally. “You know that one? That would’ve given it away.”

“There’s such a history of Nick Fury and the Skrulls, especially now that people have seen Captain Marvel and they’ve seen what is happening with those stories in the MCU,” Watts explained. “But to me it was always just this fundamental question of how could [Mysterio] actually fool Nick Fury? Because Nick Fury’s super power is being suspicious, you know?”

Fury being off-world and a Skrull serving in his place both serviced the plot in allowing Quentin Beck a.k.a. Mysterio to get away with his lies but also set the stage for bigger things to come in later movies. “It always sort of bothered me even though we knew that that’s what we wanted the story to be, that Nick Fury could get duped even though he’s been gone for five years and he’s on his back foot,” Watts said. “I wanted to come up with one last little reveal that could explain that unanswered question. And when you’re making a con man movie, it just feels like the right thing to do to have one last little twist that makes you look at everything slightly differently.”

Fans will be keeping their eyes peeled going forward as things are only going to get more interesting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4.