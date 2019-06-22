Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Reveals Another Avengers Spoiler

Marvel Studios attempts to keep as many Marvel movie secrets under wraps as they can, though at times a few secrets have managed to leak out thanks parts of the cast. The biggest culprits have been Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, and Holland dipped his toe into that pool once more Friday night. Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show to talk all about Spider-Man: Far From Home, but during the conversation he also spoke about Avengers: Endgame, and while it’s been out for a bit, anyone who didn’t know one of the biggest spoilers from the film got a big surprise (via EW).

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark,” Holland said. “Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”

I mean, he’s not wrong, though as social media revealed there were plenty of people who hadn’t yet made it into theaters to see the movie, and they all chimed in on Holland’s reveal.

“Watching #thegrahamnortonshow and would like to thank @TomHolland1996 for the spoiler of #AvengersEndgame you tit!!!!”

“Husband has been diligently avoiding #endgame spoilers. Tom Holland just spoiled it for him. He’s devastated; I am finding it hilarious. #GrahamNorton”

“#grahamnorton oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven’t seen Avengers Endgame yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler”

“@TomHolland1996 Thanks for giving a spoiler away on the Graham Norton Show ☹️ Yes ok, so we’ve not seen Endgame yet but we were still looking forward to watching it 💔#RUINED 👎🏻”

Now, the Avengers: Endgame directors previously said that after two weekends the veil for spoilers was lifted, so it’s hard to blame Holland for this, especially since the movie he’s promoting actually starts off with the reveal of Tony’s death in the trailer. That said, this also won’t help that spoilerific reputation any.

In any case, you can see Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home when it hits theaters on July 2nd.