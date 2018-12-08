‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Surprises Crowd At CCXP

Sony Pictures descended on Comic Con Experience 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil earlier today to show off some of the upcoming projects the studio has been working on. One of those highlighted projects includes Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jon Watts’ follow-up to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Though no cast was announced to appear on behalf of Far From Home at the panel, Spider-Man himself Tom Holland surprised the thousands of fans in attendance as he walked on stage to greet fellow Far From Home star Jacob Batalon.

In a video shared online by Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Batalon can be seen talking to Holland on his phone before the actor makes his way to the stage to surprise those in attendance. Holland stayed on stage throughout the airing of the trailer before being joined on stage by new Marvel Cinematic Universe addition Jake Gyllenhaal, who’ll be playing Mysterio in the upcoming flick featuring the web-slinger.

In a previous conversation with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the Far From Home title will have multiple meanings.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

In addition to Holland and Batalon on board for their second Spider-Man flick, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice are slated to reprise their roles from Homecoming. Gyllenhaal will play the classic Spider-Man nemesis Mysterio while JB Smoove and Remy Hii are new additions to the movie in undisclosed roles.

Though the trailer was initially supposed to be released earlier today, it’s reportedly been delayed until later in the week.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.