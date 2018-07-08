‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Video Shows Peter Parker Looking Thoughtful

Production on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home is underway and a new set photo shows Peter Parker in a pensive state of mind.

The video below shows Tom Holland as Peter jumping down and taking a seat. There’s no audio, but Peter seems to be considering something that just occurred.

tom holland has been filming for spider-man far from home all week in east london, this was taken by one of my mum’s friends who i live super close to i’m ajajksldldld pic.twitter.com/PLumeM5vTB — mia; ilyicg ♡ (@cometbarbara) July 7, 2018

Previous set photos from London showed Holland getting back to work as Spider-Man. Another photo confirmed the somewhat unexpected return of a certain supporting character from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spidey is reportedly traveling to Europe and possibly elsewhere in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel fans only recently learned the title of the sequel thanks to a “leak” from Tom Holland. Holland later confirmed the title during a convention panel.

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” Holland said during the panel. “It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The film will reportedly feature Jake Gyllenhaal playing the Spider-Man villain Mysterio. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously stated that the film will begin production in July and also confirmed that the title alludes to Spider-Man doing some traveling in the new movie.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.