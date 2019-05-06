Spider-Man: Far From Home Cast to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The nerd world is currently buzzing about Spider-Man: Far From Home, after the film’s second trailer showcased a bold new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And by the looks of it, fans won’t have to wait long to hear more details about the highly-anticipated film.

According to a new listing, several cast members for Far From Home will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s Thursday, May 9th episode. The episode will feature an interview with Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).

While the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance might be almost two months before Far From Home‘s actual release, that probably won’t stop people from getting even more hyped about the film. If today’s new trailer is any indication, there’s quite a lot that the film could cover, especially with the apparent introduction of a multiverse in the MCU.

The film will see Holland’s Peter Parker taking a study abroad trip around the world, which gets complicated when he is enlisted to help SHEILD and Mysterio stop a major threat.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

And considering the new normal that Peter has going into Far From Home – especially now that Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has died – the film is expected to evolve his personal journey in some interesting ways.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.