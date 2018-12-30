First Look At Mysterio In ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Surfaces Online

The first look at Spider-Man: Far From Home villain Mysterio has surfaced online, thanks to leaked images of the next issue of Empire magazine. While set photos previously showed Gyllenhaal’s stunt double in a Mysterio-like get-up, the Empire images are the first “official” look at the classic Spider-Man nemesis.

In the image, which can be seen below or by clicking here, Mysterio is seen minus his iconic fish-bowl helmet, but it does appear that Dr. Strange-like runes or spells are hovering around his hands.

Though it has been long-speculated Gyllenhaal would be playing the fish bowl-wearing magician, it wasn’t until last month that we got any sort of confirmation on who the actor was playing for sure. The actor created an Instagram page just for the occasion of uploading a video of himself reading The Amazing Spider-Man #311 and saying “What the fuhh…” before the video cuts, a nod to the closing moments of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As of this writing, fans are still waiting for the trailer for Far From Home to drop.

When asked earlier this year about Gyllenhaal’s role in Far From Home, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige played coy with ComicBook.com, telling us anything was pure speculation.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are all slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders are expected to return to reprise their roles as Nicky Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Jon Watts returns to direct on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, two writers who helped pen Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers: Endgame on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.