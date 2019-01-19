‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Breaks Sony Pictures Record for Views

To say that fans loved this week’s debut trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home would be a massive understatement. The trailer was an instant hit online, and the numbers are here to prove it.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was viewed a whopping 130 million times in just its first 24 hours after release. That was more than enough to smash the record and become Sony’s most-viewed trailer on its opening day.

The previous record was held by, unsurprisingly, Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017’s join venture between Marvel and Sony. The first Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland saw 116 million people tune in for its trailer over the course of a single day, and has kept a tight grip on the studio’s record ever since. When it comes to strictly YouTube views however, Venom holds the title for Sony.

While a Spider-Man movie will always garner significant attention online, there were three major factors working in Far From Home’s favor ahead of the trailer.

First and foremost, there is a ton of mystery surrounding the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point in time. Half of the MCU’s biggest heroes, including Spider-Man himself, were snapped to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. This cliffhanger won’t be resolved until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in April, months before Far From Home is released. Right now, there’s now telling how Peter Parker is able to make his way back to star in his own movie.

The other major point of intrigue with Far From Home was Jake Gyllenhaal’s debut as the villainous Mysterio. There had been no official confirmation from Sony that Gyllenhaal was indeed playing that role, and no one had seen the full costume yet. Fortunately, when the trailer arrived, fans were thrilled with the actor’s portrayal.

Far From Home also got some major help due to the timing of the trailer release. With the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man video game and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the hype surrounding the Spider-Man property is at an all-time high.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.