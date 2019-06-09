Spider-Man: Far From Home Wraps Post-Production

Spider-Man: Far From Home has officially wrapped post-production as it gets ready to head into theaters the first of week July. Far From Home director Jon Watts revealed earlier this evening on Instagram that he had finished work on the Spider-Man sequel over three weeks ahead of its release. His Instagram post featured Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice amongst others as they gather around a monitor on set.

Asking what he missed, Jacob Batalon was quick to pipe up and mention in the comments that he wasn’t in the picture.

Set immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home is largely set to deal with the impact of half of the world returning. Watts himself had previously described the film as an international spy thriller.

“You get to have this teenage James Bond character,” Watts said. “Total world-weary Nick Fury and enthusiastic New York teenager Peter Parker gallivanting across Europe – what’s more fun than that? You put them together and you have some good stuff.”

That includes Holland’s Peter Parker teaming up with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio to take on otherworldy threats.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal revealed last December at Brazil’s CCXP.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Holland, Zendaya, Revolori, Rice, and Batalon all return reprising their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming along with Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill from other MCU properties while Jake Gyllenhaal, JB Smoove, and Remy Hii are all-new additions to the cast and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watts directs from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Captian Marvel is available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.