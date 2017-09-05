‘Spider-Man’ Writers Back For Sequel, Jon Watts Negotiating Return

After the success of Spider-Man’s first feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony is working on bringing back two integral members of the team for the sequel.

Screenwriting duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are in final negotiations to pen the webslinger’s follow-up adventure according to the Hollywood Reporter. THR also states that Sony and Marvel are in talks to bring director Jon Watts back to helm the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein handled the initial script for the first film, but McKenna and Sommers were brought in to handle rewrite duties on the set. Marvel and Sony were impressed by their abilities and gave them duties on both Ant-Man and the Wasp and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, according to the report.

McKenna and Sommers previously worked on series like Community, The Mindy Project, and American Dad, and they also contributed to The LEGO Batman Movie.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been a much-needed hit for Sony and has already outgrossed their previous attempt in the franchise; Homecoming has made $737 million thus far after a recent debut in Japan, while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 made just $708 million. Homecoming has yet to release in China.

Sony is also working on movies to expand their corner of the Marvel Universe, with spin-offs based on Venom and a Silver Sable/Black Cat team up movie currently in pre-production.

With rising star Tom Holland set to reprise the role of Spider-Man and the support of Marvel Studios‘ shared universe, it sounds like the wallcrawler’s future is in very good shape.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is due in theaters on July 5, 2019, and Spider-Man: Homecoming is rumored to hit Blu-ray and DVD in October.