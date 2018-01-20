‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Reportedly Casting A Femme Fatale

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is on the prowl for a femme fatale, That Hashtag Show reports.

According to the site’s sources, Marvel Studios is seeking a 20-something-year-old European actress to play a femme fatale.

The unknown character is described as “a mysterious European young lady that will likely lead [Spider-Man] into danger.”

The search is under the supervision of veteran Marvel casting director Sarah Finn, whose more than 30 Marvel credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

The Spider-Man sequel begins filming this spring, with reports pointing to Spidey heading abroad: London and Berlin have surfaced as potential shooting spots for the Marvel sequel, which could introduce longtime Peter Parker love interest Gwen Stacy.

Anti-hero and Spider-Man supporting character Silver Sable could fit the bill, as could Peter Parker love interest and sometimes-villain Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. the sexy and elusive Black Cat.

The cat burglar is traditionally depicted as American, but Marvel Studios could be reinterpreting the character as the studio is known to do.

Silver Sable, real name Silver Sablinova, is a mercenary hailing from the fictional Eastern European country Symkaria.

Sony is close to shooting Silver and Black, teaming Silver Sable and Black Cat, under director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Officially dubbed the “Sony Marvel Universe,” Sony’s self-handled series of live-action Marvel Comics adaptations was long believed to be outside of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Spider-Man (Tom Holland) operates — but new rumors suggest Holland’s Peter Parker will make an appearance in Venom, which stars Tom Hardy as the villain-turned-anti-hero.

If Sony’s Marvel Universe isn’t separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but a companion to it, either Black Cat or Silver Sable could make an appearance. Plot details are currently under wraps.

Homecoming director Jon Watts returns to direct its sequel, which will pick up immediately after Peter Parker’s adventures in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige described the Homecoming sequel as Civil War 2, with the pair of Avengers films having a major impact on the Spidey sequel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

“So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it, that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?” Feige said.

“So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers,” Feige said, “[that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel opens July 5, 2019.